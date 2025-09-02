Vesey Street Capital Partners Adds Jim Forbes as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners ("VSCP"), a private equity firm that invests in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare service companies, is pleased to announce that it has added Jim Forbes as a Senior Advisor to the firm.

Vesey Street Capital Partners

"We are excited to have Jim Forbes join Vesey Street Capital Partners as a Senior Advisor," said Founder & Managing Partner Adam Feinstein. "Jim has been a valued advisor to us over the years, offering thoughtful guidance and bringing a wealth of industry connections. His significant experience in both healthcare investment banking and private equity will be a great resource for our portfolio companies and our firm's sourcing strategy."

"I'm thrilled to join VSCP as a Senior Advisor," said Jim. "The firm's deep industry knowledge and hands-on experience in the healthcare space are truly impressive. I have known the team for many years, and I admire the success VSCP has achieved. I see significant opportunities in the sector and look forward to working with everyone at VSCP and the portfolio companies."

Jim Forbes joined Vesey Street in 2025 as a Senior Advisor, having served as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley, UBS and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Forbes worked with a number of healthcare companies in his career and his transaction experience includes mergers and acquisitions, IPO, equity and high yield financings. In his career Jim has been involved in raising over $225 billion of financing as well as serving as an advisor in over $200 billion of M&A transactions, including being the lead advisor in the $33 billion LBO of HCA Healthcare. Mr. Forbes serves on the Board of Visitors of the Duke University School of Medicine, the Board of the National Parks Foundation and is Chair of the Southampton Hospital Association Board.

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 43 transactions across thirteen platform businesses and has deployed approximately $1 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Laing, Investor Relations

Vesey Street Capital Partners

412 W 15th Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10011

(646) 847-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners