Vesey Street Capital Partners Announces Senior Management Appointment and Firm Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC (VSCP), a private equity firm that invests in buyouts of lower middle market healthcare service companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Sekino to President and Chief Operating Officer. The firm also announced the promotions of Takako Togami to Chief Financial Officer, and Alex Chouraqui to Vice President. "These actions reflect the significant momentum at the firm since its founding in 2014 and our continued excitement for the future as we look to deploy a significant amount of capital in lower middle market healthcare services transactions", said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of VSCP.

Bryan Sekino – Bryan joined VSCP in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and serves as a member on the Firm's Investment Committee. This is a newly created role where he will be playing a key part in growing the firm's infrastructure to support rapid expansion while assisting in the execution of the strategic plan. Prior to joining VSCP, Bryan Sekino spent most of his career as a healthcare investment professional with experience at Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital, and Brant Point Capital Management. Bryan received an undergraduate degree from The University of Michigan and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"I have worked with Bryan for a majority of the past 16 years, and he has been an invaluable member of the team building the firm's financial reporting, investor relations, human resources, compliance, and talent management infrastructure. At the same time, he has served on the firm's Investment Committee and has excelled in all these areas. I am excited about his new appointment to President and COO", said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of the firm.

"VSCP's track record and growth over the last several years is a testament to the dedication of our employees, investors, and portfolio company executives. Every member of this team is passionate about VSCP's core investing principles," said Mr. Sekino. "I am honored to be trusted with this new role and I look forward to working with the entire VSCP team as we capitalize on the tremendous opportunity that we have in front of us."

Takako Togami – Takako joined VSCP in 2021 as Fund Controller and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial analysis. She has supported Vesey Street for the past 2 years supporting the financial and investor reporting and for ensuring controls on financial and investor activities of VSCP Funds, SPVs and the management company. Prior to joining VSCP, Takako was a Fund Controller at J.C. Flowers, where she was responsible for operations and reporting for their private equity funds focused on the financial services industry. Prior to her time at J.C. Flowers, Takako served as a Controller in the Private Equity, Corporate Controller's Office, Equity Trading and Fixed Income Derivatives groups of Merrill Lynch.

Alex Chouraqui – Alex joined VSCP in 2020 as a Senior Associate for the firm. He is responsible for sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities, and general portfolio company management. Prior to VSCP, Alex was an Investment Banking Associate at Piper Jaffray, focused exclusively on M&A transactions for sponsor-backed healthcare services clients. Before joining Piper, Alex began his career at CIT Group, where he was an Associate on the Capital Markets team.

"We are delighted to promote Takako and Alex and we look forward to continued growth for our team in the coming years" said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of the firm.

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 36 transactions across nine platform businesses and has deployed ~$550 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

