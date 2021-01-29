Vesey Street Capital Partners-Backed QualityMetric Adds John Hart as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QualityMetric, a technology-enabled provider of patient health surveys, ePRO solutions, and consulting services owned by Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC ("VSCP"), a New York-based healthcare services private equity firm, today announced the addition of John Hart as its newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hart will join the team led by Chief Executive Officer Garth "Gus" Gardner, who has been in that role since soon after the VSCP-led recapitalization of the company in August of 2020.

"We are extremely excited to have someone with the experience and perspectives of John join the QM team," suggested Gardner. "He will be an instrumental part of our journey as a newly-independent company to meaningfully expand and enhance our solutions, as we continue to execute on our long-held mission to improve patient care globally by measuring health from the patient's point of view." Added Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner at VSCP, "Vesey Street Capital Partners could not be more enthused to be able to add John to QM's leadership group, given my own high regard for him, and given his long-standing relationship with our advisory board." "This is yet another part of our meaningful commitment to notably build on what's so fundamental and important about this company – its passion for health measurement and its people," noted Larry Marsh, General Partner at VSCP.

Mr. Hart's career spans over three decades, as he has served in a diverse range of finance leadership roles in the healthcare sector. Mr. Hart has been the Chief Financial Officer at expanding organizations in the behavioral health and eye care sectors, and the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer in the surgical center industry at National Surgical Healthcare, Inc. Prior to those roles, he served in the vascular medicine sector as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Vein Clinics of America. His other positions have included Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller of Surgery Partners, Inc.; Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of NovaMed, Inc.; and Vice President and Assistant Corporate Controller of Information Resources, Inc. John received his B.A. in Business Administration from Loyola University of Chicago and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"I am excited to be partnered with VSCP, with Gus, and his leadership team in rolling up my sleeves and participating in the many exciting days ahead at QualityMetric," highlighted Mr. Hart. "The sense of opportunity and enthusiasm from the organization and from Vesey Street Capital is clear. I look forward to further building out the finance and analytics functions here and to contributing to the company's future growth."

QualityMetric works with the world's leading healthcare and life sciences companies to measure and better understand outcomes through the creation, administration, and review of general and patient-specific health surveys. Founded in 1997, QM combines its proprietary scientifically validated general health and disease specific surveys with its enabling technology, advanced analytics, and sector expertise to work with all the world's largest pharmaceutical companies in clinical trials and patient surveillance. For more information, please visit www.qualitymetric.com.

VSCP is a private equity firm with substantial and differentiated healthcare services sector and sourcing expertise. Specifically, it specializes in middle market buyouts, with a focus on businesses with strong cash flow characteristics that create value for hospitals, physicians, pharmaceutical/life sciences companies, and health insurers by enhancing efficiency, expanding productivity, reducing costs, and growing revenues. Since inception, the firm has deployed approximately $600 million in capital, primarily as a control investor. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

