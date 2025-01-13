Vesey Street Capital Partners Completes Corporate Carveout of ComplexCare Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC ("VSCP"), a healthcare services private equity firm, announced that funds managed by VSCP have completed the acquisition of ComplexCare Solutions ("CCS" or the "Company"), a leading independent provider of health assessments and member engagement services to health plans. CCS was acquired in a carveout from Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, and represents the fifth carveout transaction completed by VSCP.

ComplexCare Solutions logo

"We are thrilled to announce CCS as our first platform investment out of our Healthcare Fund II," said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner at VSCP. "CCS represents an excellent fit with our focus on key growth segments of healthcare services where we can leverage our industry expertise, deep network of executive relationships, and experience with corporate carveouts."

CCS is a payor services platform investment for VSCP, with scaled operations serving a wide range of health plans and risk-bearing providers and improving outcomes for patients across the United States. The Company helps health plans better understand and address the unique needs of their members, building connections with individuals, delivering a holistic view of member health, identifying gaps and opportunities for better care, and providing actionable data and insights to health plans.

As part of the transaction, industry veteran Benton Davis will be joining the Company as Executive Chairman and working in partnership with VSCP, Rachel Knight, and the entire CCS team. Benton has decades of relevant industry experience at health plans and payor services leaders including Humana, United Healthcare, and Optum, where he led the payor services business of Optum Insight.

Rachel Knight, CEO of ComplexCare Solutions, commented, "The acquisition of CCS by VSCP allows us to continue to invest in and grow our services offerings, enabling us to drive more value for our customers and their health plan members. VSCP is aligned with CCS and our customers' collective commitment to enhancing healthcare services and care delivery for members. This acquisition allows us to drive our mission as a focused and independent payor services platform."

Chris Hasslinger, Investment Partner at VSCP, added, "We are excited and honored to be working with Rachel and the entire CCS team to enhance the Company's value proposition and support future growth. I am also pleased to have the opportunity to be working with Benton again; his operating experience and depth of understanding of the market will be a meaningful asset to CCS and its customers."

VSCP and affiliates contributed the equity for the transaction. McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to VSCP. RSM assisted VSCP in financial due diligence.

ABOUT COMPLEXCARE SOLUTIONS

ComplexCare Solutions ("CCS") is an industry-leading independent health assessment and member engagement platform. With its team of nurse practitioners, CCS offers in-home and telehealth consultations and member engagement services including encounter facilitation, continuity of care, health risk assessment, and point-of-care testing solutions encouraging proactive patient engagement and improving community health.

Additional information is available at: https://complexcaresolutions.com/

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. VSCP has consummated 42 transactions across twelve platform businesses and has over $1 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

Media Contact:



Tiffany Visconti, Investor Relations

Vesey Street Capital Partners

412 W 15th Street – 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10011

Email: [email protected]

(646) 847-2474

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners