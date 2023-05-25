Vesey Street Capital Partners Strengthens its Team by Announcing the Addition of Heyward Donigan and Debbie Osteen to its Strategic Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners ("VSCP"), a private equity firm that invests in buyouts of lower middle market healthcare service companies, is pleased to announce that it has added two new members to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB), Heyward Donigan and Debbie Osteen.

"We are seeing great momentum at the firm," said VSCP Founder and Managing Partner Adam Feinstein. "With the recently completed first close for our sophomore fund, we are poised to aggressively deploy capital in great businesses in the lower middle markets of Healthcare Services. As such, we are adding two executives to our strategic advisory board who bring a wealth of industry expertise and success in leading Healthcare Services businesses. I have known both Heyward and Debbie for several years. Debbie's success in the behavioral health industry is unparalleled and Heyward's experience as a leader in both the pharmacy services and the managed care industry is truly exceptional. We look forward to working with both of them on our future investments."

"I am excited to become a part of VSCP's Strategic Advisory Board," noted Heyward. "The group's sector expertise and direct industry experience is compelling. I am impressed by the firm's track record and achievements, and I look forward working with the team and VSCP's Strategic Advisory Board to advance meaningful healthcare solutions in the marketplace.

"Joining this Strategic Advisory Board is a privilege, and I am excited about the potential to help shape the future of healthcare services", says Osteen. "I look forward to contributing my expertise to VSCP's growth and success and the opportunity to work with Adam and the rest of the leadership team to identify new means of growth and value creation."

Heyward Donigan was most recently the chief executive officer of Rite Aid, a position she was appointed to in August 2019. Before joining Rite Aid, Donigan was president and chief executive officer of Sapphire Digital, which designs and develops omnichannel platforms that help consumers choose their best-fit healthcare providers. In that role, Donigan led Sapphire Digital to record growth and consumer engagement. Prior to Sapphire Digital, Donigan was president and chief executive officer of ValueOptions, then the nation's largest independent behavioral health improvement company, where she drove innovation through disciplined execution and grew company revenues to over $1 billion. Previously, Donigan served as executive vice president & chief marketing officer at Premera Blue Cross, where, she was responsible for driving profitable growth across the individual, small group, mid-market, and national account businesses, and helped the company achieve record growth and profits. Earlier in her career, Donigan served as senior vice president of all operations at Cigna Healthcare. She has also held executive roles at General Electric, Empire BCBS and U.S. Healthcare, and previously served on the Board of Directors at several public companies, including Kindred Healthcare. Donigan holds a Master of Public Administration from New York University. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Virginia

Debbie Osteen is a member of the Board of Directors and a retired chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. She is a seasoned mission-driven executive with more than 38 years of senior leadership experience driving P&L, culture, M/A strategy and talent development. Recognized as a top leader in the field of behavioral health, she transforms organizations by creating and motivating her teams to achieve lofty aspirations through purpose and focus on mission. Debbie was appointed CEO of Acadia in December 2018 and during her tenure Acadia's stock price increased by over 200% resulting in a $4.2B increase in stockholder value. Prior to Acadia, Osteen spent 34 years at Universal Health Services and over a 20-year period she led the company's behavioral health division. During her tenure, she built and scaled the division which grew into the nation's largest system of freestanding behavioral health facilities and one of the largest behavioral health systems in the U.K. - expanding from 23 hospitals to more than 400 with $5.1B revenue and $1.1B EBITDA. Throughout her career, she has been a strong advocate for female advancement and equality in the workplace and a leading voice for greater access across the continuum of healthcare services. Debbie was named one of the top executives in healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and as one of the top 25 women in healthcare on multiple occasions.

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 37 transactions across ten platform businesses and has deployed ~$600 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Visconti, Investor Relations

Vesey Street Capital Partners

The Pearline House

428 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

Email: [email protected]

(646) 847-2474

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners