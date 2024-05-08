Vesper Energy Completes Sale of Deer Creek Renewable Energy Project

IRVING, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Energy, a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy assets, today announced the sale of its Deer Creek Renewable Energy project to a leading Fortune 500 energy company.

Deer Creek Renewable Energy is a solar and storage project located on 378 acres in Tulare County, California with a potential generating capacity of up to 50 MWac solar and up to 50 MW of energy storage capacity.

"We are excited about the sale of the Deer Creek Renewable Energy project, which showcases Vesper Energy's strong growth and development portfolio in key renewable energy markets like California," said Mark Rostafin, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Vesper Energy. "We look forward to building on this momentum as we enter a new phase of growth."

The Deer Creek Renewable Energy project sale supports Vesper's mission to use technology and strategic partnerships to advance clean energy infrastructure across the U.S. Vesper Energy has two additional projects currently in development in Tulare County, underscoring the organization's commitment to the area's clean energy transition and alignment to California's goal to establish 100% zero-carbon energy planning by 2045. Today, Vesper Energy's development pipeline in California represents approximately 1750 MW of solar and energy storage projects.

About Vesper Energy

Vesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vesper Energy is comprised of professionals who have collectively delivered more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects globally. Today, Vesper Energy's development pipeline includes over 55 renewable energy and energy storage assets with a generating capacity of 17 GW; enough to power more than 2 million homes. Working with their customers, communities, and business partners, Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the United States with the goal to build a better energy infrastructure. www.vesperenergy.com/about

