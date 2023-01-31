Vesta Taps Shimon Steinmetz as Chief Financial Officer

Growth leadership and technology market expert hired to lead company's global financial operations and corporate development strategies

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta, a leading global transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, today announced the hiring of corporate transformation leader, Shimon Steinmetz, as Chief Financial Officer.

Steinmetz brings over 20 years of experience partnering with management teams and private equity investors to boost operational performance and maximize stakeholder value. Most recently, Steinmetz was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal in the CFO Services & Transformation practice, where he specialized in helping clients tackle their most complex business issues to deliver quantifiable value increases across the company.

Steinmetz's prior CFO experience includes serving as CFO at MerchantE in Atlanta, GA, where he executed an enterprise transformation that delivered a significant increase in enterprise value, as well as CFO of Finjan Holdings, a behavior-based cybersecurity firm that went public on Nasdaq under Steinmetz's leadership.

"We are thrilled to have Shim join our leadership team during an exciting time of growth for the company," said Ron Hynes, CEO of Vesta. "He has a stellar record of delivering tangible results and creating long-term, sustainable value. The breadth of his experience will be invaluable as he supports our operations to meet global demand for our services."

As CFO, Steinmetz will lead Vesta's global finance organization and activities including performance improvement, financial operations, corporate development, investor sourcing, technology transformation, stakeholder management, and more. He will report directly to the CEO of the company, Ron Hynes, and will be based out of Vesta's Atlanta, GA office.

"I am excited to join a company that's working to help businesses grow and succeed worldwide by eliminating fraud and increasing approval rates," said Shimon Steinmetz, CFO of Vesta. "I look forward to supporting the company's operations as it continues to scale and cement its leadership within the fraud prevention and transaction approval ecosystem, across industries."

Steinmetz started his technology career as an investment professional at TH Lee Putnam Ventures and as a technology investment banker at Cantor Fitzgerald. Earlier in his career, Shimon worked in fixed-income capital markets at Salomon Smith Barney and investment banking at Goldman Sachs. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University.

Vesta is a global transaction guarantee company for online purchases, delivering unparalleled approval rates and a frictionless customer experience while eliminating chargebacks and other forms of digital fraud. Differentiated by its sophisticated data science and 25+ years of experience, Vesta brings a deep understanding of some of the world's most serious threats and challenging markets. Leading brands in ecommerce, travel, financial services, and telco rely on Vesta to provide accurate decisions and 100% guaranteed transaction and revenue protection in real time. For more information visit www.vesta.io.

