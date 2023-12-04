Vestar Capital Partners Completes Sale of Edward Don & Company to Sysco

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners ("Vestar"), a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, announced that it has completed the sale of Edward Don & Co. ("DON" or "the Company"), a leading distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies, to Sysco Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"It's been a privilege to support Steve Don and DON management to help them achieve their growth objectives," said Rob Rosner, Founding Partner at Vestar. "When we originally invested in the business, we believed we were backing one of the strongest management teams and one of the highest-quality platforms in the foodservice equipment & supplies distribution space. That thesis has proven out many times over the years, and this successful outcome is yet another proof point."

"We're incredibly proud of what DON was able to accomplish during our partnership," added Nikhil Bhat, Co-Head of Investments at Vestar. "The Company continued its long track record of successful organic growth and established itself as a premier platform in its industry, all while navigating a disruptive global pandemic. We're grateful to the DON team for their leadership and hard work over our nearly 7-year partnership together in delivering this terrific outcome."

Over the course of Vestar's investment, DON expanded its footprint, secured significant new customers, and meaningfully grew revenue and earnings. DON will operate as a standalone specialty division within Sysco, and DON CEO and President Steve Don will continue to manage the business alongside DON's leadership team.

"Vestar was a great partner to DON during a period of both unprecedented growth, but also unprecedented pandemic-related challenges, for our Company," said Mr. Don. "We appreciate Vestar's support of our customer-focused, service-oriented, integrated growth strategy over the past years, and look forward to continuing to deliver for all DON stakeholders in our exciting next chapter with Sysco."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and William Blair served as joint lead financial advisors to Edward Don & Company and Vestar. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Edward Don & Company and Vestar.

About Edward Don & Company

Owned and operated by the Don family since 1921, Edward Don & Company is a leading distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies. Headquartered in Woodridge, IL, the company is the chosen supplier to all types of foodservice businesses including independent restaurants, national chains, health care, hospitality, country clubs, schools and universities, government institutions and foodservice management. DON, with approximately 1,200 employees, operates a nationwide distribution network supported by seven full-service distribution centers – in Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle – and operates its own transportation fleet. For more information, please visit www.don.com.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested over $11 billion in 92 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

845.507.0571

or

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

203.570.6462

SOURCE Vestar Capital Partners