VestGen Wealth Partners Launches with 10 Advisory Practices and $5.3 Billion in Assets Under Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move for the wealth management industry, seasoned industry executive Josh Gerry today announced the launch of VestGen Wealth Partners (VestGen), a firm dedicated to solving the succession challenges facing financial advisors. VestGen debuts with an impressive roster of ten financial advisory practices collectively managing $5.3 billion in assets and sets its sights on reshaping the future of wealth management.

VestGen's mission is clear: to serve as the premier destination for succession-minded financial advisors while cultivating the next generation of wealth management leaders. With a focus on acquiring financial advisory practices managing between $100 million and $500 million in assets, VestGen offers retiring advisors and their clients a seamless transition while empowering the next generation of advisors through mentorship, resources, and technology.

"We're addressing one of the wealth management industry's most pressing challenges: the succession crisis," said Josh Gerry, CEO of VestGen Wealth Partners. "Every advisor nearing retirement asks, 'Who will take care of my clients?' VestGen provides a clear answer—by pairing these practices with talented Gen2™ advisors who are ready to build on their legacy."

VestGen's launch is timely, as an estimated 37% of financial advisors plan to retire within the next decade, potentially leaving trillions of dollars in client assets at risk of mismanagement (Source: Cerulli Associates). By creating a structured transition process that includes mentorship, technology integration, and a family office model, VestGen creates continuity for clients and sustainable growth for advisors.

Why VestGen Stands Out

VestGen emerges as a scalable, acquisition-ready firm positioned for long-term profitability and market leadership. VestGen combines industry expertise and cutting-edge technology with a values-driven approach:

For Retiring Advisors: A proven succession model that ensures their clients are cared for by well-trained, like-minded successors.

For Gen2™ Advisors: Access to mentorship, a strong book of business, and a culture of collaboration to grow their careers.

About VestGen Wealth Partners

VestGen Wealth Partners is a wealth management platform revolutionizing the advisor succession process. Designed to create seamless transitions for retiring advisors and their clients while developing the next generation of talent, VestGen integrates comprehensive financial planning, tax, wealth management, insurance, and legal services into a family office experience for every client. With a mission to preserve legacies and empower the future of wealth management, VestGen is poised to become the premier partner for advisors and investors alike. For more information, visit vestgen.com.

Disclosure

VestGen Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Private Client Services, a FINRA member broker dealer. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. For more information visit VestGen.com.

