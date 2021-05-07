Vestmark Partners with UBS Wealth Management USA to Provide Model Portfolio Services for Separately Managed Accounts

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, today announced that Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc., the firm's registered investment advisor (RIA) subsidiary, has partnered with UBS Wealth Management USA to expand its offering of zero-fee Separately Managed Accounts (SMA). The offering includes model portfolios developed by BlackRock, Capital Group (home of American Funds), Dimensional Fund Advisors, J.P. Morgan, Natixis Investment Managers and Nuveen.

UBS clients gained access to eight model portfolio suites, with no additional investment manager fee, starting on May 5. Vestmark Advisory Solutions will serve as the discretionary overlay manager.

Vestmark's solution for UBS vastly simplifies delivery and management of models for the asset managers who create them, and the financial advisors who deliver them via SMAs.

"The partnership showcases how Vestmark can leverage its unique combination of services and software – its RIA, manager marketplace, back office outsourcing capabilities, combined with real-time tax-lot trading, sleeve-level portfolio accounting and intuitive exception-based trading system – to implement a model solution and manage the underlying accounts for the entire range of individual client accounts including IRAs and the like," said Steve Camp, Managing Director of Vestmark Advisory Solutions.

Each model was carefully constructed by its asset manager to address a range of objectives and enable UBS's advisors to effectively address a broader variety of client needs. All SMA strategies will be available through UBS Wealth Management USA's ACCESS platform.

"I'm pleased that we can increase investor choice and provide greater differentiation to meet our clients' unique needs, outcomes and investment objectives," said Jason Chandler, Head of Wealth Management USA at UBS. "At the same time, we're giving our advisors a competitive advantage by adding strategies that complement our offering in a pricing structure our clients love."

"We are incredibly proud to be providing an innovative, turnkey solution that connects UBS advisors with a wide array of SMA strategies from some of the world's top asset managers," said John Lunny, Chief Executive Officer of Vestmark. "We were able to bring to bear the powerful combination of the world-class VestmarkONE® platform, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, and our award-winning Outsourcing Solutions. Due to Vestmark's deep, long-standing relationship with UBS, we have been able to seamlessly enable a distribution solution with these top-tier asset managers and quickly bring this solution to market."

To learn more about Vestmark Advisory Solutions's model portfolio services and solutions, visit: www.vestmark.com.

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected] , or visit www.vestmark.com .

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. ("VAS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc., strives to enable financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade investor portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. VAS is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. VAS has its principal office in Jersey City, NJ.

