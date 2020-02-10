Vestmark Ranked Among 100 'Best Places to Work in Boston' by Built In Boston

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc. proudly announces that it has been named one of the 100 "Best Places to Work in Boston" for 2020 by Built In Boston, the online community for Boston startups and technology companies.

The annual listing honors Boston startups and tech firms which offer exceptional compensation, benefits, and perks to their employees. Built In Boston rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits, and determines rankings by combining company scores in both categories. For more information about this year's 100 Best Places to Work in Boston, visit https://www.builtinboston.com/companies/best-places-to-work-boston-2020.

Vestmark was also ranked No. 1 by the Boston Business Journal in its "Best Places to Work" program's large business category in July 2018. This was the third time Vestmark was honored as one of the publication's "Best Places to Work," and the first occasion upon which it was included in the large business category.

"Without bright, knowledgeable employees who are passionate about the success of our customers, we would never have been able to make such a meaningful impact on the wealth management sector," said John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. "We are proud to offer our employees a thriving work culture driven by our core values—'We Before Me,' 'Knowledge Explorer,' 'Positive Energy,' and 'Own It'—where they can have fun while being productive. Our employees and values are the foundation of our expansion, and we are honored that our business and industry peers continue to call out our efforts to foster individual growth, team collaboration, and employee wellness."

The Vestmark organization consists of more than 400 professionals, including highly skilled software engineers, implementation specialists, business strategists, and visionaries. The company provides a broad range of professional development opportunities and resources, such as product and management training and support rotations, to help employees build fulfilling careers. As part of Vestmark's commitment to ensuring its teams remain well-positioned to help meet business objectives as the company grows, and to support a progressive culture with the goal of promoting organizational health, human resources strategy and services expert Nick Thurlow joined as Chief People Officer last year. To learn more, visit https://www.vestmark.com/careers.

About Vestmark:

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

