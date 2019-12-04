Vestmark Wins 2019 American Financial Technology Award for Best Third-Party Tech Vendor IT Team

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc. announces that it has won the 2019 American Financial Technology Award from WatersTechnology for Best Third-Party Technology Vendor IT Team.

"Vestmark clients need a highly configurable and scalable advisory platform that allows each client to efficiently deliver unique advice to investors," said Todd Giaquinto, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Vestmark. "We are so proud of our engineering, quality assurance, and product development professionals, who go above and beyond to help every client receive the maximum value from our innovative technology and services."

Vestmark and other winners were recognized at the American Financial Technology Awards dinner on December 3, 2019 at 1 Liberty Plaza Convene in New York City, following the annual Waters USA conference. They will also be featured in the January 2020 issue of WatersTechnology magazine. For more information about the American Financial Technology Awards, visit https://www.aftas.org/.

"This industry accolade is a testament to Vestmark's collaborative, team-oriented culture, which informs everything we undertake on behalf of our clients," said Mark Peabody, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Vestmark. "Ongoing, proactive communication with our customers is key to ensuring our products allow them to achieve their business goals and better serve their clients. Our products and engineering team is committed to partnering with our clients to provide innovative financial technology solutions that meet their needs."

About Vestmark:

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE® platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

