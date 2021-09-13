Vestmark Wins WealthManagement.com Award for its Unified, All-in-One System

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, was awarded the Wealthie for Unified (All-in-One) Systems in the Technology Providers category at the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement, product innovation and leadership by organizations and individuals serving the financial advisor community.

Vestmark's 2021 Wealthies Awards nomination focused on recent enhancements to its VestmarkONE® Platform, a wealth management SaaS solution that enables broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers to deliver better investor outcomes by simplifying the construction and management of highly tailored portfolios.

"Over the past 18 months, our team has worked diligently to further expand VestmarkONE®'s portfolio management functionality while advancing our managed account capabilities to drive personalization and tax-aware investing at scale," said Vestmark CTO Mike Blundin. "Congratulations to the whole Vestmark team for this recognition of your talent and commitment to continuous innovation, and congratulations to the Vestmark clients who were also honored with Wealthies awards."

VestmarkONE® allows advisors to generate customized client proposals, streamline account opening, construct, manage, trade and rebalance portfolios, and conduct reporting and billing, all in an efficient, tax-sensitive way that even allows for scalable personalization. Despite the pandemic and associated market volatility, the total number of trades made on the VestmarkONE® platform increased by 145% year over year, and the Vestmark team was able to provide elevated levels of client support, ensuring a reliable and scalable client platform.

Out of 221 finalists, 93 awards were presented to winners from 71 companies, by a panel of independent judges. To see the full list of 2021 Wealthies Awards winners, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/wealthmanagementcom-industry-awards/categories-and-finalists/

