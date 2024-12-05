Veteran 1031 Subject Matter Expert, Mark Adams, Joins Accruit National Qualified Intermediary

Mark Adams joins a robust team of 1031 experts and expands Accruit's footprint into the Pacific Northwest

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Adams to their team of Subject Matter Experts and 1031 specialized attorneys. With a wealth of experience in 1031 exchanges and commercial real estate, Mark will be an invaluable asset to the organization, enhancing Accruit's abilities and expanding their expertise in these critical areas.

Mark Adams comes to Accruit with a distinguished career in legal consultation, real estate transaction law, as well as structuring 1031 exchanges. Prior to joining Accruit, he served as the Exchange Manager for the Pacific Northwest region at a national 1031 Exchange Qualified Intermediary. During his tenure, Mark provided expert consultation to clients regarding IRC Section 1031 like-kind, tax-deferred exchanges. He was responsible for preparing and reviewing transactional documents for legal compliance and presenting educational 1031 classes to industry groups, including commercial real estate brokers, realtors, escrow officers, and real estate investors. Additionally, Mark serves on the Board of Directors for the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA), where he is also the Co-chair of the Membership Committee.

"I joined Accruit because of their commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer service. The organization's growth-oriented culture aligns with my passion for continuous learning and making a meaningful impact within the 1031 industry," stated Mark Adams, Senior Director at Accruit.

At Accruit, Mark will leverage his extensive background to provide expert guidance to support clients of Accruit's integrated 1031 Exchange Platform, Managed Service. His deep understanding of 1031 exchanges and real estate transactions will enhance Accruit's ability to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Adams to the Accruit team," said Steven Holtkamp, Chief Revenue Officer at Accruit. "His extensive experience, proven track record in the 1031 exchange, and his 1031 industry contributions through his involvement with the FEA make him an ideal addition to our team. We are confident that Mark will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and success."

About Accruit

Accruit, an Inspira Financial Solution, is a leading full service Qualified Intermediary and developer of the industry's only patented 1031 Exchange technology. Founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, Accruit has gained the trust of thousands of clients and become a leader in the industry through its highly credentialed experts, consistent delivery of service, innovative technologies, robust security protocols and financial strength. For more information, visit www.accruit.com.

