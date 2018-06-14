Veteran Couples Rekindle Relationships During Romantic Evening

"I loved this event because I saw couples getting along, smiling, talking, and sharing some love," said National Guard veteran Frankie Perez. "The music, wonderful Puerto Rican food, and the staff also made the gathering really enjoyable." He added that many returning warriors welcomed newcomers with open arms by sharing their experiences at previous WWP events.

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

Warriors and their guests delighted in a delicious creole dish with dessert while enjoying the relaxing sounds of a four-piece quartet. They learned about other WWP programs, like its mental and physical health and wellness workshops and clinics. They also heard from fellow Puerto Rico wounded warriors who attended a recent Soldier Ride® in Florida.

"I loved that the dinner was really beautiful and calming," Frankie said. "It was a chance for me and other warriors to reconnect with our loved ones. Some of them had not spent time together in a really long time."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to recharge relationships and experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings get them out of the house and connect them with their families, fellow service members, and their communities.

"For me, Wounded Warrior Project means an opportunity to get better as a human being and as a warrior," Frankie said. "As my extended family, they provide the support and care I need. I'm honored and humbled to be a part of it."

To learn more about WWP's Physical Health and Wellness program, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/physical-health-wellness.

