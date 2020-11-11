Veteran Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners Adapt and Overcome Unprecedented Challenges

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veteran's Day, Bunker Labs is helping military veteran-owned businesses adapt and overcome unprecedented challenges with the business networking platform, Bunker Online.

"This year, military veteran entrepreneurs have seen their businesses shuttered or put on pause by the pandemic, faced supply chain issues, and have had to continuously adapt operations in response to changing realities on the ground. This year has also shown a spotlight on an issue that has persisted for too long: the systemic racism in our nation that creates barriers to entrepreneurship for entrepreneurs and small business owners that are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. With that awareness, Bunker Labs is creating a space that helps entrepreneurs overcome challenges posed by the pandemic and systemic racism by providing the tools, resources, and inclusive community that facilitate growth," said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan.

Bunker Online is Bunker Labs' newest offering and provides a place for veteran entrepreneurs to find community, resources, tools, and the network they need to grow their businesses. The business networking platform is organized into location, topic, and industry-specific groups including the following sectors:

Food and Beverage

Fitness and Health

Engineering and Technology

E-Commerce

Cannabis

Government Contracting

Real Estate

Retail

IT

Education

Joining Bunker Online is as easy as signing up at bunkeronline.org and creating a profile. In addition to business networking, Bunker Online contains articles and videos featuring successful businesses. Bunker Online members can also take a variety of entrepreneurship courses, including Bunker Labs' Launch Lab Online curriculum.

"It takes a lot of courage to move forward in uncertain times, and yet we've seen through history that times of change are also times of new opportunities" said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan. "In Bunker Online, military veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners will find the community they need to build their own American dream."

To sign up for Bunker Online, visit www.bunkeronline.org/veterans .

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

