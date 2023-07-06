Veteran Environmental Partner Sean Sullivan Returns to Williams Mullen

RICHMOND, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce Sean M. Sullivan has rejoined its Environment & Natural Resources Group as a partner in the firm's Raleigh office.

Sullivan advises clients throughout the country regarding major federal environmental programs, with a particular emphasis on hazardous waste, Brownfields redevelopment, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and emerging contaminants like PFAS and 1,4-dioxane. He is recognized as a "Band 1" attorney by Chambers USA for Environment Law.

Sean Sullivan

"We're pleased to welcome back Sean to our accomplished environmental practice," said Ethan Ware, chair of Williams Mullen's Environment and Natural Resources Group. "Businesses face a myriad of complex environmental challenges and adding another highly experienced, service-focused attorney like Sean to our roster will further the ability to assist industrial clients locally and regionally. We look forward to working with him."

Sullivan is licensed to practice in the District of Columbia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and before the U.S. Supreme Court. Sullivan received his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law.

