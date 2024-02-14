Veteran Housing Projects with Wrap-Around Care Services Underway Through Partnership That Brings Dignity-Driven Design to Homeless Veterans

LEO A DALY

14 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEO A DALY, in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, is proud to announce the progression of two innovative housing projects for veterans in Florida and Georgia. These projects are part of a broader initiative to provide veterans with dignified, permanent housing solutions coupled with comprehensive supportive services.

In Florida, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has secured an 8.7-acre land donation from Manatee County in Bradenton. Plans for this site include the construction of 38 comfort homes centered around an 84-unit apartment complex, which will be complemented by a comprehensive supportive service center. Construction is poised to begin in spring 2024.

Simultaneously, in Georgia, efforts are underway to transform a 101-room hotel into permanent housing, providing hundreds of veterans with not only a place to call home but also access to vital support services. This full-scale conversion is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with LEO A DALY, stating, "Together, we are not just building homes; we are crafting communities of hope and healing for our veterans. Our collaboration with LEO A DALY enables us to further our mission with innovative designs that honor the dignity of those who served. These projects in Florida and Georgia represent just the beginning of our nationwide commitment to ensure no veteran is left without a home."

The partnership with LEO A DALY extends beyond these projects, with the firm providing expertise in site evaluation, zoning reviews, capacity studies, and design services. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to eradicating veteran homelessness and creating environments that promote healing and well-being.

Mike Rodebaugh, AIA, of LEO A DALY, highlighted the synergy between the two organizations: "Working alongside the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, we're inspired to apply our human-centered design process towards a mission that resonates deeply with our values. Our goal is to empower veterans through architecture that reflects respect, dignity, and care."

Additionally, LEO A DALY, recently completed the design of the Temple Terrace VA Clinic and Domiciliary in Tampa, Florida. This VA facility is pioneering in its approach, offering nearly every mental health service provided by the VA in one location, including care for homeless veterans, PTSD treatment, suicide prevention, substance abuse treatment, and an inpatient program.

About LEO A DALY 

Founded in 1915, LEO A DALY is a global leader in architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design. With a portfolio spanning more than 91 countries, all 50 US states, and the District of Columbia, the firm employs over 400 design and engineering professionals in 9 studios worldwide.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 

Established in the aftermath of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to "doing good" by providing mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders and military personnel, and building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The foundation is committed to ending veteran homelessness and ensuring America never forgets September 11, 2001.

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its initiatives, visit [T2T.org](http://t2t.org) and follow on [Facebook](http://facebook.com), [X](http://x.com), and [Instagram](http://instagram.com).

