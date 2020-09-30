Veteran-Owned Practice Everywhere to Donate 30% of New Member Sales in October to PenFed Foundation in Support of Military Community

"We are very grateful for the generosity and spirit of giving back embodied by the Practice Everywhere team," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson Jr. "Not only do they give back to the community with the healing power of yoga, they also employ a large number of veterans and military spouses. Their donation this October will play a big role in empowering other military members, veterans and caregivers with financial stability and opportunity."

In 2019, Suzie Mills, co-founder of Practice Everywhere and a United States Air Force veteran, became PenFed Foundation's first female Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP) investment recipient. VEIP has a three-pronged approach to create a robust network for veteran-owned start-ups and businesses:

Investment of seed capital, providing access to other capital investment programs and connecting entrepreneurs to funders; Preparation through the Master's Program, a year-long fundraising accelerator; and Education through virtual and in-person Pop-Up Lab workshops.

The PenFed Foundation started VEIP to help veteran entrepreneurs overcome their biggest challenges: lack of access to capital and a network of support.

Practice Everywhere is available nationwide, and offers a range of classes, meditations, live events and recordings from some of the best studio-based yoga and movement teachers around.

"We are grateful to the PenFed Foundation in supporting Practice Everywhere, especially now," said Mills. "Your support, by signing up for a membership to Practiceeverywhere.com, will help you feel healthier body, mind and soul, and best of all it pays forward by helping veterans, military spouses and small business owners thrive in a moment when they need it most."

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

In March 2020, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program providing emergency financial assistance for veterans and service members. To date, 1,062 military families have been helped with COVID-19 emergency financial relief since March 17.

Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

About Practice Everywhere

Practice Everywhere is one of the fastest growing online movement and meditation platforms co-founded by US Air Force Veteran, Suzie Mills and International Yoga Teacher & Fitness Expert, Julia Lopez. PracticeEverywhere.com continues to rapidly grow its national and international presence by offering affordable, high quality, and heart-centered access to fitness, mindfulness programs, and meditation that can be taken anywhere and everywhere. In addition to online classes, Practice Everywhere offers education programs for movement professionals, international wellness retreats, and one-to-one virtual personal training. More information and access to start a free 7 day trial can be found at practiceeverywhere.com.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation