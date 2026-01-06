Veteran technology leader Jean-Olivier "J-O" Racine joins Covera as Chief Product & Technology Officer to scale the infrastructure defining diagnostic quality in radiology as nationwide demand accelerates

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covera Health, the nation's leading infrastructure for measuring and improving diagnostic quality in radiology, today announced that Jean-Olivier "J-O" Racine has joined the company as Chief Product & Technology Officer.

Racine will lead product, engineering, and AI, scaling the platform behind Covera's diagnostic quality measurement framework to expand product capabilities and technical infrastructure to meet accelerating demand nationwide.

Racine's addition follows a period of significant momentum and leadership growth at Covera, including the recent hiring of Erica Pham as Chief Legal Officer in July 2025. He brings over a decade of experience building and leading at scale, including Head of Engineering and Science for Amazon's AWS Health AI and, more recently, CTO of Rad AI. As the company continues to scale its role as core infrastructure for diagnostic quality, Racine will play a central role in translating Covera's mission into durable, enterprise-grade technology that enables quality to be measured, compared, and acted upon consistently across the healthcare system.

"Covera is building the infrastructure for a new benchmark of diagnostic quality that can be measured, improved, and ultimately rewarded. As demand grows nationwide, we are investing to scale with it, and J-O is the right leader to help us expand our platform and accelerate our mission," said Ron Vianu, CEO and co-founder of Covera Health.

"Covera is tackling one of healthcare's hardest problems: defining and operationalizing diagnostic quality in a way the market can trust and act on," said J-O Racine. "When quality becomes measurable and comparable, it becomes improvable, and it becomes possible to align incentives around outcomes. I'm excited to join the team and help scale the platform, deepen our AI capabilities, and accelerate our mission to elevate radiology as a proactive, high-value lever for care."

Covera combines advanced AI with deep clinical expertise to identify variability in imaging performance and enable continuous quality improvement. Today, Covera supports nearly 4 million lives, partners with some of the largest employers and health plans across the country, and works with more than 1,100 radiology sites nationwide. Entering 2026, Covera delivered triple digit growth in new employer and health plan customers across its flagship programs and expects to roughly double lives under management this year. The company was also named to the 2025 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, highlighting the continued momentum driving ongoing investment to support clients, partners, and patients alike.

About Covera Health

Covera Health builds and operates the nation's leading infrastructure for measuring and improving diagnostic quality in radiology. Powered by AI-driven analytics and partnerships that connect employers, health plans, and providers, Covera identifies variability in imaging performance and enables continuous quality improvement across the healthcare system. Through its Radiology Center of Excellence program and population health initiatives, Covera ensures that patients receive the right diagnosis at the start of their care journey. This approach improves outcomes, reduces variability, and lowers total cost of care. For more information, visit www.coverahealth.com.

Media Contact

Covera Health

[email protected]

Correction: Removed text formatting, and a sentence was added to the third paragraph.

SOURCE Covera Health