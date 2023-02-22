Veteran Trial Lawyer Brian McMath Joins Nachawati Law Group

Government litigation experience bolsters mass torts practice

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group is strengthening its expertise in mass torts for governmental and other public entities with the addition of veteran attorney Brian McMath.

Mr. McMath is a former senior counsel with the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General where he led complex civil litigation against manufacturers of dangerous products. He spearheaded the state's litigation against makers, distributors and retailers of highly addictive opioid painkillers, recovering nearly $480 million in settlements to date on behalf of communities ravaged by the public health crisis.

Mr. McMath's work in this area included a seven-week trial against Walgreens that is currently awaiting verdict. In addition, he led the state's litigation against Google, Tiny Lab, Rovio and other tech companies for violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and other state statutes, recovering nearly $8 million to fund children's technology programs across the state.

"I'm excited to join this team of talented and committed lawyers," Mr. McMath said. "Nachawati Law Group is doing important work to improve the lives of people and hold companies accountable when they make and distribute dangerous products."

Mr. McMath joins the firm's highly respected mass torts practice, which works hand-in-hand with states and regional and local governments, as well as individuals. The firm has taken leadership roles against manufacturers of PFAS "forever chemicals" that have contaminated drinking water and the makers of cancer-causing herbicides, including Paraquat-based defoliants and Monsanto's Roundup. Nachawati Law Group lawyers are also involved in litigation on behalf of individuals diagnosed with cancer after using talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder.

"Brian has a rare mix of skills that will allow us to better represent our public entity clients," said firm founder Majed Nachawati. "Not only is he a talented trial lawyer, but his experience leading mass tort litigation on behalf of governmental entities will allow us to better serve our public entity clients. We are excited to have him join our team as we continue this important work."

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. For more information visit http://www.ntrial.com/ .

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

214-559-4630

[email protected]

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group