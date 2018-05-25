Veterans Charities Partner to Honor the Fallen this Memorial Day

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) partners with The Memorial Day Foundation every year to ensure the nation knows the true meaning of the holiday recognized on the last Monday in May. WWP veterans will join the foundation to visit and lay bouquets of red flowers at war memorials around New York City and other cities around the nation. The red represents the blood of fallen service members.

The founders of The Memorial Day Foundation, Vietnam veterans Paul D'Elia and James Bruno, thought the day was losing its meaning. Now the organization has the largest registry of memorials across the country listed on its website, http://www.nationalwarmemorialregistry.org.

"We have the registry so these war heroes can be remembered," Paul said. "The sites should be preserved and visited and shared with every generation."

The Memorial Day tour will visit seven monuments to fallen heroes on Monday, May 28. Along with laying flowers at each site, there will be a brief ceremony culminating with the playing of taps at each location. The public is encouraged to join these ceremonies to pay tribute.

Memorials with Planned Ceremonies:

(Group will leave Brooklyn by bus at 9:30 am bound for Vesey Street)

The Horse Soldier Memorial – Vesey Street

The New York City Korean War Memorial – Battery Park

The New York City World War II Memorial – Battery Park

The United States Marine Corps Flagstaff Memorial – Battery Park

The New York City Vietnam War Memorial – 55 Water St

The Eternal Light World War I Memorial – 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue

The Abingdon Square World War I Doughboy & Flag Memorial – Abingdon Square in the Village

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

