Veterans Charity Brings Warriors and Families to Explore Old Village

"It's easier when you're with other warriors," said National Guard veteran Jesse Vautour. "You can let your guard down enough to enjoy the day with your family. Honestly, it was great seeing all the smiling faces when families got involved with old-timey activities like making candles."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. It serves warriors through lifesaving programs and services targeting mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling, and support for the most severely wounded.

"We really had a great time walking from house to house on the museum grounds, even in the rain," Jesse said. "Old Sturbridge Village really put on a great show, topping it off with a 19th century meal and music."

Warriors talked with historians in costume and toured antique buildings, water-powered mills, and a working farm.

"Events like this give me something to do where I feel comfortable and fit in," said Army National Guard veteran John Johnson.

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military.

"Wounded Warrior Project is a life-changing organization," Ekaterina said. "I don't know where I would be if it wasn't for them."

