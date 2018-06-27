Veterans Charity Connects Warrior With Health And Healing

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Eric DeLion has reached new heights since connecting with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), quite literally. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran joined other wounded warriors to scale Mount Whitney in Southern California in 2012. While the hike up the more-than-14,500-foot (that's nearly three miles up!) mountain showed Eric and other warriors they could overcome any obstacle, it also helped remind them of the value of coming together.

Marine Corps veteran Eric DeLion found new connections and new purpose through Wounded Warrior Project Physical Health and Wellness events.

"Even though it was different branches, you just felt it – that brotherhood, that sisterhood – it was there again," Eric said.

Before Eric could rekindle that camaraderie, he went through challenges following a military career where he was thrust into war.

"I was in boot camp at a rifle range when September 11 happened."

During his second deployment in Iraq, his unit ran into trouble.

"My vehicle was hit a by an improvised explosive device, was hit a few times, multiple concussions," he said, followed by a deep breath. "And it kind of rattled me. That's how I got a traumatic brain injury and suffered from some post-traumatic stress.

"I suffer from headaches, regularly. They come out of nowhere. My short-term memory is a little off as to before. Just mood swings and low tolerance for others."

Eric first connected with other veterans at a WWP Physical Health and Wellness event – he felt at home immediately.

WWP has been healing warriors for 15 years. At Physical Health and Wellness events, warriors explore adaptive physical activity, nutrition, and lifestyle goals. They benefit from getting out of the house, getting active, and connecting with fellow service members.

"Wounded Warrior Project was basically my stepping stone to recovery; that was the first organization I came in contact with once I began my recovery," Eric said.

Through connecting with warriors and communities, WWP helps ensure warriors never feel alone.

"I've come a long way in my recovery; I was in a dark place. Reaching out to Wounded Warrior Project and getting involved in physical health and wellness is what helped me; that's my therapy."

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-charity-connects-warrior-with-health-and-healing-300673595.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

