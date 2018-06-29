Veterans Charity Connects Warriors and Families with a Taste of Subtropical Paradise

"It was a nice opportunity to meet other veterans and their families in a relaxed setting," said Army and Army Reserve veteran Eliot Winokur. "My wife, Irene, and I lived in Puerto Rico for 16 winters and love tropical fruit. Sampling the fruit on the tour brought back great memories."

Warriors and guests tasted several of the in-season fruits directly off the tree and enjoyed an in-house tasting. The Pakistan mulberry, which tastes like a blend of raspberry and blackberry, was one of the unique berries the group sampled.

Activities like park tours and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"Wounded Warrior Project's awesome programs bring veterans together and out of their depression and homes," Edwin said.



"I joined Wounded Warrior Project two years ago when I realized I was eligible," Eliot said. "I have some medical conditions based on breathing in the contaminated air at Ground Zero right after 9/11. I'm probably one of their oldest warriors — I'll be 74 next month. I'm a retired social work officer, and I enjoy meeting other warriors and providing a senior perspective, if asked."

