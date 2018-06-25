Veterans Charity Connects Warriors, Spouses During Relaxing Dinner

Activities like dining, relaxing, and socializing with other veterans and family can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"I think talking to my wife and other veterans helped me work through some issues, develop goals, and just relax," Shawn said. "I talked with some of the other veterans about their lives. It's always great to make new warrior connections with people who share similar issues as me."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to recharge relationships and experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings get them out of the house and connect them with their families, fellow service members, and their communities.

"Wounded Warrior Project has helped me meet other veterans and get out in the community," Shawn said. "Just as important, they've given my family a chance to cope with some of our recovery challenges."

To learn more, visit: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni

