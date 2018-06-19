Veterans Charity Connects Wounded Warriors with Recovery

"I came back; I was really proud of my service, but things started to unravel for me. I just started to isolate and self-medicate.

"I wasn't really dealing with a lot of the stuff I had etched on my memory and scarred in my soul a little bit. Luckily, Wounded Warrior Project was one of the things that helped me get back on track."

Dan crossed paths with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) several times over the years before connecting with the veterans charity.

"Some of the guys I served with would get injured and they would come back with backpacks, and they were saying 'how great.'"

WWP started delivering backpacks with care items to wounded veterans. WWP connects warriors, families, and caregivers with healing programs and services. For 15 years, its focus has been building long-term veteran support structures that empower warriors on their paths to recovery.

"A big part for me is the engagement portion of Wounded Warrior Project because that is what helped me in my recovery."

Some of these connections occur during regular WWP Peer Support meetings. WWP establishes these groups across the country to help warriors create support structures by connecting with one another. WWP Peer Support groups are in more than 25 states, including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The number of groups will expand to more than 50 by the end of 2018.

WWP is transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. Its free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care change lives.

"I could never envision what my life would be like without Wounded Warrior Project."

