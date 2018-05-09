Veterans Charity Helps Warriors Connect with Families at Science Museum

"As a mother of four small children, a caregiver to my husband who is a combat Army veteran, and being an Army veteran myself, I find peace and joy is spending time with our children," said Caleb Texidor. "I find education very important, above all. The event stood out to me because it gave our children the chance to learn, be active, and exercise their minds."

Socializing with family and other warriors can help injured veterans cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"I love making memories with my sweet babies," Caleb said, "and this was just what they needed to overcome the struggles of both parents dealing with military-related injuries. They enjoyed everything from dancing in the stars in the space area to chasing butterflies in the butterfly room. My children were able to learn new things while enjoying quality family time.

"Wounded Warrior Project was there to assist us when our family needed it the most," Caleb said. "They helped me develop better relationships with my children and husband through great events that kept us all active and engaged. Family time means more than the world to me, and I love Wounded Warrior Project for helping me achieve my goal as a mother, veteran, and caregiver."

