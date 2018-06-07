Veterans' Charity Helps Warriors Enjoy a Day of Equine Therapy with Family

"Some of my peers were there," said Army veteran Krystal Watts, "and we thought the equine therapy gave us an open and direct approach to face our fears of the past, present, and future. We were excited to be outdoors in a safe environment."

Warriors and their families learned the basics of equine therapy during some groundwork and enjoyed quality time with the horses on a beautiful local ranch.

"I enjoyed bridging the gap between petting horses and seeing how they react to our personalities," Krystal said. "I spent time around horses as a child and trained them in other equine programs while on active duty. To see horses again, walking through obstacles with veterans and watching the smiles on the children's faces meant the world to me."

Activities like equine therapy and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"Wounded Warrior Project means everything to me," Krystal said. "It provides empowerment, engagement, and encouragement."

WWP programs focus on connection, mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. Generous donors make it possible for wounded warriors to benefit from program resources at no cost to them.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has continued meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-charity-helps-warriors-enjoy-a-day-of-equine-therapy-with-family-300661690.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

