Veterans Charity Supports Warriors Through Combined Federal Campaign

The funds raised through CFC allow WWP to continue providing free programs and services for warriors, their families, and caregivers. Since 2003, the veterans charity has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families. WWP led the charge in legislation to help caregivers and catastrophically wounded veterans, impacting two bills that have resulted in more than $3 billion in financial assistance, training, and health care coverage.

"Warriors never pay a penny for our programs because they paid their dues on the battlefield," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "That is only possible because of the amazing generosity of our donors who fuel our mission. Wounded Warrior Project is transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. The support raised through the Combined Federal Campaign can help us achieve that goal."

The need is great and growing for warriors. According to a Harvard study, the costs of care for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans over the next 40 years could reach $4 trillion to $6 trillion. And the war isn't just affecting veterans. Family members work to adjust to a new normal when they give up paid employment to become caregivers, affecting their quality of life.

With your help, WWP makes sure no warrior or caregiver ever feels alone. Between Sept. 1 and Jan. 15, 2019, pledges can be made through an employee's local CFC office using the WWP CFC code #11425. Locate your local office at https://www.opm.gov/combined-federal-campaign/find-local-campaigns/locator.

To learn more about supporting WWP, including other ways you can give back and get involved, visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

About Wounded Warrior Project



Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

