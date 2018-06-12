Activities like painting and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"I enjoy artwork and bonding with fellow veterans at hands-on events like this," said Navy veteran Paul Berard. "The studio's art instructor had a great sense of humor, and he reminded me of the good times I had in the service."

WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities and focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. Programs and resources are free of charge to those WWP serves thanks to generous donors. Warriors are empowered to live life on their terms, mentor fellow veterans and service members, and embody the WWP logo by carrying one another along a path toward recovery.

"Attending Wounded Warrior Project events allows me to have experiences with other veterans and learn new ways to recover," Bradley said.

"I'm proud that I served my country and happy that Wounded Warrior Project acknowledges the sacrifices we veterans have made," Paul said. "They go out of their way to thank us and help us in a variety of ways."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-connect-learn-creative-painting-with-wounded-warrior-project-300664847.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

