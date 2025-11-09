Veterans Day 2025: Honoring Service Through Storytelling

Virginia Department of Veterans Services Grant Enables Free Print-On-Demand Book Vouchers for U.S. Veterans Living in Virginia Through Words of Veterans a U.S. Veteran-led Organization.

QUANTICO, Va., Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Words of Veterans invites service members and veterans to preserve their stories and legacies through the power of writing.



Every veteran carries a chapter of history within them — a living legacy for future generations. The Words of Veterans platform provides a free, guided way for veterans to transform their experiences into personalized hardcover books, capturing moments that span from boot camp to deployment milestones.



"Too many veteran stories go untold," said Alex K. Sebby, Founder of Words of Veterans and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "With the support of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, we're giving veterans the tools and resources to capture their legacy — not just for themselves, but for their families and the broader community."



This year's observance also honors the 250th Legacy Year of the U.S. Marine Corps, celebrating generations of Marines and service members whose courage continues to define the American spirit.



Founded by Alex K. Sebby, Words of Veterans in collaboration with Veterans Growing America (VGA), led by Army Veteran Donnell Johns Sr. Through VGA's outreach, the organization continues to distribute free print-on-demand book vouchers, made possible by a grant from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS).



Time may fade uniforms and photographs, but stories endure. This Veterans Day, Words of Veterans encourages all veterans to take a moment to reflect, write, and preserve their journey — because every story deserves to be remembered.



To begin your story, visit www.wordsofveterans.com.



