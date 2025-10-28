Words of Veterans & Veterans Growing America Collaboration

Virginia Department of Veterans Services Grant Enables Free Print-On-Demand Book Vouchers for Veterans Through Words of Veterans a U.S. Veteran-led organization.

QUANTICO, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Words of Veterans (WoV), founded by U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Alex K. Sebby, in partnership with Veterans Growing America (VGA), founded by Army Veteran Donnell Johns Sr., is proud to announce the weekly distribution of free print-on-demand book vouchers made possible by a grant from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS).



The vouchers will be distributed every weekend at Veterans Growing America in Woodbridge, Virginia on the following dates:



November 1-2, November 8-9, and culminating on Veterans Day - November 11.



The fully-funded Words of Veterans book voucher allows Veterans and their immediate families to print their U.S. Military stories, reflections, or memoirs at no cost, turning personal experiences into professionally bound 6″ × 9″ hardcover books. Through the Words of Veterans writing platform, participants answer a guided set of questions, generate a formatted manuscript, and redeem their voucher to cover printing and shipping costs.



"Too many Veteran stories go untold," said Alex Sebby, Founder of Words of Veterans. "With support from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, we're providing the tools and funding to help Veterans capture their legacy-not just for themselves, but for their families and the broader community."



Here's how it works:

Eligibility: U.S. Veterans and immediate family members residing in Virginia.

Voucher Value: Redeemable for one full-color, 6″ × 9″ hardcover Words of Veterans print-on-demand book (up to 350 pages), printed and shipped free within the USA.



The Virginia Department of Veterans Services grant showcases the Commonwealth's dedication to Veteran legacy preservation and post-service recognition.



Sebby encourages interested Veterans to register early: "Whether you served in combat, support, or peacetime-your story matters. Let's get it in print, honor your service, and share your legacy."



Distribution Dates & Location:

Veterans Growing America – Woodbridge, VA

15001 Potomac Town Pl Unit 130, Woodbridge, VA 22191

12pm - 5pm



November 1-2 | November 8-9 | Veterans Day – November 11



For more information www.wordsofveterans.com



Contact:

Alex Sebby

[email protected]

5714945106



