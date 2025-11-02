Veterans Day 2025: Virginia Veterans Can Claim Free Words of Veterans Book Vouchers

Virginia Department of Veterans Services Grant Enables Free Print-On-Demand Book Vouchers for Veterans Through Words of Veterans a U.S. Veteran-led organization.

QUANTICO, Va. & LORTON, Va. & WOODBRIDGE, Va. & FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Veterans Can Claim Free Words of Veterans Book Vouchers — In honor of Veterans Day 2025, Words of Veterans — https://www.wordsofveterans.com/ — is proud to announce 1,000 print-on-demand book vouchers, funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), are now available to U.S. Veterans and their immediate family members living in Virginia. These vouchers will remain available through November 11, 2025 (Veterans Day) at five participating Veterans and community locations across Northern Virginia.



Participating Locations:



Woodbridge Moose Lodge

9612 Fernedge Ln, Lorton, VA 22079

(703) 339-6686



American Legion Post 28

17934 Liming Ln, Triangle, VA 22172

(703) 221-2507



VFW Post 3103

Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

(540) 373-3110



Marine Corps League Mickey Finn Detachment #333

18736 Fuller Heights Rd, Triangle, VA 22172

(703) 221-7393



Veterans Growing America

15001 Potomac Town Pl Unit 130, Woodbridge, VA 22191

(571) 969-1017



The 1,000 Words of Veterans book vouchers enable U.S. Veterans and immediate family members residing in Virginia to print their military stories, reflections, or memoirs at no cost, turning their personal experiences into a professionally bound 6″ × 9″ hardcover book (up to 350 pages). Using the online platform, participants respond to a guided series of writing prompts inspired by the Library of Congress Veterans History Project, automatically generating a formatted manuscript that can be printed and delivered in Virginia.



Eligibility: U.S. Veterans and immediate family members residing in Virginia.



This DVS-funded initiative underscores Virginia's commitment to preserving Veterans' legacies and honoring their post-service contributions through storytelling and publication. "Whether you served in combat, support, or peacetime — your story matters," said Alex Sebby, Founder of Words of Veterans. "Let's get it in print, honor your service, and share your legacy."



For more information contact [email protected].



Contact:

Alex Sebby

[email protected]

5714945106



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13108508



