Veterans Day Celebration Honors Resident Veterans at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community in The Villages

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A patriotic celebration was in full swing last week at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community as veterans and veteran spouses were honored during their annual Veterans Day event. With the help of local community partners, the Watercrest team ensured each veteran was recognized for their military service with the utmost respect and appreciation.

Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living honors their resident veterans and spouses of veterans for their service and sacrifice. Watercrest Buena Vista is located in The Villages of Central Florida.

Residents, family and community partners gathered in a symbolic display of red, white and blue, while many veterans proudly donned their uniforms, adorned with medals and badges of honor. Guests joined in the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and dedication to the veterans with traditional music played by Janice Martin.

Watercrest associates and representatives from VITAS honored 67 resident veterans with certificates and a pinning ceremony, recognizing each veteran in their branch of service for their dedication and sacrifice. A moment of silence ensued as flowers were delivered to the widowed men and women whose spouses had served in the military.

"We are so thankful for the community collaboration in honoring our resident veterans with respect and appreciation for their service to our country," says Jennifer Butler, Executive Director of Watercrest Buena Vista.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Additionally, Watercrest's signature culinary offerings include flatbreads, charcuterie, private label wines, seasonal beers, coffees and desserts to be enjoyed in the spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas and the casual, yet classy Café Bistro & Wine Bar. The community offers outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

