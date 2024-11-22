Veterans Day Celebration Honors Resident Veterans at Watercrest St. Lucie West

Residents, family and community partners gathered in a symbolic display of red, white and blue, while many veterans proudly donned the apparel of their service branches. Guests joined in the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and dedication to the veterans with traditional music and American flags waving.

Watercrest associates and representatives from Treasure Coast Hospice honored resident veterans with certificates and a pinning ceremony, recognizing each veteran in their branch of service for their dedication and sacrifice. A moment of silence ensued as flowers were delivered to the widowed men and women whose spouses had served in the military.

"We are so thankful for the community collaboration in honoring our resident veterans with respect and appreciation for their service to our country," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is an award-winning Watercrest Senior Living community providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community was recently named Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community for the second consecutive year in the Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

