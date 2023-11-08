Veterans Guardian Honored With HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Labor has awarded Veterans Guardian the HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. This is the fifth year Veterans Guardian has been awarded a HireVets Award recognition for their veteran recruitment and employment efforts.

The award was established as part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans HIREVets Act, signed into law on May 5, 2017, and is designed to recognize employers committed to hiring our nation's heroes. Since the company's inception, Veterans Guardian has hired more than 275 veterans, spouses of veterans, and spouses of active duty service members.

Veterans Guardian Founder and CEO Scott Greenblatt, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, said, "Veteran employees bring a wealth of knowledge, leadership skills, technical acumen, and embody the true spirit of collaboration. Veterans Guardian has been, and will continue to be committed to hiring veterans and their family members."

In addition to their hiring practices, Veterans Guardian is dedicated to honoring military veterans and their families through various community outreach initiatives, advocacy, and sustained financial support of veteran and community charities, scholarship funds, and organizations.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, and serving clients around the world. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

SOURCE: Veterans Guardian

