Veterans Guardian Strikes Partnership With Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claims Consulting is thrilled to announce a sponsorship with the Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey team, reinforcing their commitment to community service and honoring military veterans. Veterans Guardian has been a sponsor for the past three years.

This partnership brings together two organizations deeply passionate about positively impacting the lives of those who have served in the armed forces. The Fayetteville Marksmen are Veteran-owned and operated and play at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC. The Marksmen are a part of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), founded in 2004. Veterans Guardian's dedication to providing resources and support aligns seamlessly with the Fayetteville Marksmen's mission to enrich the local community through the power of sport.

Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are honored to join forces with the Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey team, an organization that shares our dedication to supporting veterans. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served our country."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the joint pursuit of community impact and veteran support. Veterans Guardian and the Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey team look forward to this strategic alliance's positive outcomes and collaborative initiatives.

At Veterans Guardian, a commitment to community support is a core principle. The company actively supports over 100 local and national charities, particularly those connected to the military and veterans. This support is manifested through ongoing financial contributions to community-centric charities, the provision of scholarships, and dedicated volunteer efforts.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

SOURCE: Veterans Guardian

