Veterans Guardian Strikes Partnership With Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey

News provided by

Veterans Guardian

21 Nov, 2023, 07:02 ET

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claims Consulting is thrilled to announce a sponsorship with the Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey team, reinforcing their commitment to community service and honoring military veterans. Veterans Guardian has been a sponsor for the past three years.

This partnership brings together two organizations deeply passionate about positively impacting the lives of those who have served in the armed forces. The Fayetteville Marksmen are Veteran-owned and operated and play at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC. The Marksmen are a part of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), founded in 2004. Veterans Guardian's dedication to providing resources and support aligns seamlessly with the Fayetteville Marksmen's mission to enrich the local community through the power of sport.

Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are honored to join forces with the Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey team, an organization that shares our dedication to supporting veterans. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served our country."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the joint pursuit of community impact and veteran support. Veterans Guardian and the Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey team look forward to this strategic alliance's positive outcomes and collaborative initiatives.

At Veterans Guardian, a commitment to community support is a core principle. The company actively supports over 100 local and national charities, particularly those connected to the military and veterans. This support is manifested through ongoing financial contributions to community-centric charities, the provision of scholarships, and dedicated volunteer efforts.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

SOURCE: Veterans Guardian

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

Also from this source

Veterans Guardian Sponsors Samaritan Colony's Annual Fundraiser

Veterans Guardian Sponsors Samaritan Colony's Annual Fundraiser

Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting was a proud sponsor of the Second Annual Benefit for Recovery Event hosted by Samaritan Colony. The community...
Veterans Guardian Honored with 2024 Military Friendly Gold Employer Award

Veterans Guardian Honored with 2024 Military Friendly Gold Employer Award

Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the 2024 Gold Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. Military Friendly is the standard that measures...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.