Veterans Guardian Sponsors Samaritan Colony's Annual Fundraiser

News provided by

Veterans Guardian

16 Nov, 2023, 06:47 ET

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting was a proud sponsor of the Second Annual Benefit for Recovery Event hosted by Samaritan Colony. The community event, which took place at Malcolm Blue Farm in Aberdeen, NC, helped raise over $16,000, which will go towards the continuous effort of supporting those who suffer from addiction.

Earlier in the year, the Veterans Guardian Treatment Scholarship was established at Samaritan Colony in order to support veterans suffering from addiction.

Samaritan Colony has been providing ongoing support to underserved people who suffer from addiction since 1975. Samaritan Colony is a 12-bed nonprofit residential chemical dependency treatment facility for men in Rockingham, NC. They are currently building a 14-bed residential treatment center for women.

"As a company that assists underserved veterans, we are proud to sponsor Samaritan Colony," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "They not only provide shelter, guidance, and support to those looking for a better future, but they bring people together with inspirational events."

At Veterans Guardian, a commitment to community support is a core principle. The company actively supports more than 100 local and national charities, particularly those connected to the military and veterans. This support is manifested through ongoing financial contributions to community-centric charities, the provision of scholarships, and dedicated volunteer efforts.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

Also from this source

Veterans Guardian Honored with 2024 Military Friendly Gold Employer Award

Veterans Guardian Honored with 2024 Military Friendly Gold Employer Award

Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the 2024 Gold Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. Military Friendly is the standard that measures...
Veterans Guardian Honored With HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award

Veterans Guardian Honored With HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award

The United States Department of Labor has awarded Veterans Guardian the HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans'...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.