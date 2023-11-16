Veterans Guardian Sponsors Samaritan Colony's Annual Fundraiser

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting was a proud sponsor of the Second Annual Benefit for Recovery Event hosted by Samaritan Colony. The community event, which took place at Malcolm Blue Farm in Aberdeen, NC, helped raise over $16,000, which will go towards the continuous effort of supporting those who suffer from addiction.

Earlier in the year, the Veterans Guardian Treatment Scholarship was established at Samaritan Colony in order to support veterans suffering from addiction.

Samaritan Colony has been providing ongoing support to underserved people who suffer from addiction since 1975. Samaritan Colony is a 12-bed nonprofit residential chemical dependency treatment facility for men in Rockingham, NC. They are currently building a 14-bed residential treatment center for women.

"As a company that assists underserved veterans, we are proud to sponsor Samaritan Colony," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "They not only provide shelter, guidance, and support to those looking for a better future, but they bring people together with inspirational events."

At Veterans Guardian, a commitment to community support is a core principle. The company actively supports more than 100 local and national charities, particularly those connected to the military and veterans. This support is manifested through ongoing financial contributions to community-centric charities, the provision of scholarships, and dedicated volunteer efforts.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

