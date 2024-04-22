VETERANS HELP GROUP ANNOUNCES $10,000 DONATION TO THE NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR CENTER FOR LEADERSHIP

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG) is excited to announce a $10,000 donation to the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, located at Patriots Point outside of Charleston, SC.

"The Medal of Honor is the highest award for military valor in the United States and represents the best version of America," said Joe Waring, a Board Member for VHG. "We are privileged by the opportunity to help serve."

Through the lens of the six values of the Medal of Honor – courage, sacrifice, commitment, integrity, citizenship, and patriotism – the Center offers guidance and inspiration. It's programs and resources are designed to empower every individual to live life with purpose and to do the right thing, regardless of the scale of their actions.

"We are deeply grateful for this generous donation, enabling us to propel our mission forward in cultivating values-based leadership nationwide. With this support, we can expand our programs and empower leaders to make a positive impact in their communities," shared Thomas J. Mundell, President & CEO, National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, "Together with Veteran's Help Group, we're shaping a future where integrity, compassion, and purpose guide every decision and action.

Engaging with the MOH Center for Leadership is not just a journey of personal growth; it's a pathway to fostering stronger communities and a more united nation. As each person embraces these values, the ripple effect of their actions enhances the lives of those around them, weaving a tapestry of positive impact that strengthens our society.

About the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

MOH Center for Leadership's mission is to inspire, develop, empower, and challenge leaders through the values of our Nation's Medal of Honor recipients. With a nationwide digital educational platform and audience-curated visitor experiences, Americans of all ages, backgrounds, and locations will learn leadership values of courage, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity, commitment, and patriotism to inspire them to transform lives, shape the future, and carry forward the best traditions of what it means to be an American. For more information, www.mohcenterforleadership.org.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group (www.veteranshelpgroup.com) is a national advocacy business that focuses exclusively on getting veterans and their families the disability benefits they deserve. The group serves across all 50 States and is actively involved in partnering and supporting non-profits that empower veterans.

SOURCE Veterans Help Group