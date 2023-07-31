Veterans Help Group Joins Bunker Labs' America's Business Mission to Support Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurship

News provided by

Veterans Help Group

31 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG) has joined Bunker Labs' America's Business Mission to rally business and civic leaders around military entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to connect capital, resources, and networks to the Bunker Labs community of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs ready to take their businesses to the next level.

Veterans Help Group has signed on as a Business Partner and has donated $10,000 to help fund Bunker Labs' mission.

"America's Business Mission is a call to action for business and civic leaders to support and connect with veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs," says Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. "Bunker Labs entrepreneurs feature some of the most innovative companies and determined founders in the world. Unfortunately, the nature of their service can create a vast opportunity gap. America's Business Mission is all about building bridges for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs to access capital, resources, and networks."

Joe Waring, a member of VHG, stated: "We are passionate supporters of organizations and causes that empower our veterans. Bunker Labs has showcased a fantastic ability to help incubate and channel resources into veteran entrepreneurship and we are honored by the chance to help them further access."

To learn more about how you and your company can join America's Business Mission, please visit https://bunkerlabs.org/americas-business-mission/ 

About Veterans Help Group: Veterans Help Group (www.veteranshelpgroup.com) is a national advocacy business that focuses exclusively on getting veterans and their families the disability benefits they deserve. The group serves across all 50 States and is also actively involved in partnering and supporting non-profits that empower veterans.

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a nationwide not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Veteran Service Organization (VSO) that provides community, programs, and courses to help veterans and military spouses launch and grow successful businesses.

SOURCE Veterans Help Group

