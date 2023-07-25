VETERANS HELP GROUP ANNOUNCES $20,000 DONATION TO WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG) is excited to announce a $20,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project to honor the organization's 20th Anniversary.

"Wounded Warrior is one of the biggest and most effective advocates for disabled veterans in the United States," said Joe Waring, Board Member for VHG. "As our business is completely focused on helping veterans achieve the disability benefits they have earned, we are thankful for the privilege to further Wounded Warrior's mission."

Mike Linnington, CEO for Wounded Warrior, stated: ""The support we receive from organizations like Veterans Help Group empowers Wounded Warrior Project to honor warriors in their communities. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors and their families never pay a penny for our lifesaving programs and services. We thank Veterans Health Group for their generosity and applaud their efforts to help veterans secure the benefits they have earned in their service to our country."

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is a charity and veterans service organization that operates as a nonprofit 501(c)(3). WWP offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans who incurred a physical or mental injury, and illness associated with their military service on or after September 11, 2011. Military family members and caregivers are also eligible for WWP programs.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group (www.veteranshelpgroup.com) is a national advocacy business that focuses exclusively on getting veterans and their families the disability benefits they deserve. The group serves across all 50 States and is also actively involved in partnering and supporting non-profits that empower veterans.

