VETERANS HELP GROUP PROUDLY SUPPORTS VANTAGE POINT FOUNDATION TO FURTHER THE TRANSITION TO CIVILIAN LIFE

CHARLESTON, S.C. , May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG) is excited to announce a $10,000 donation to Vantage Point Foundation which will enable the organization to host a large fundraiser at Top Golf later in the year.

"Mark Holyfield and the team at Vantage Point provide invaluable assistance and guidance to South Carolina veterans," said Joe Waring, a Board Member for VHG. "We always look for ways to invest in our community and are excited about the forthcoming event."

Mark Holyfield, Executive Director of Vantage Point Foundation, shared: "Joe Waring and Veterans Help Group's support and partnership have been crucial to our ability to provide in-depth support to military veterans and their spouses across South Carolina. Their investment is raising the bar for quality support for our veterans."

About Vantage Point Foundation

Vantage Point Foundation supports veterans and spouses on a new path towards growth and civilian success. Based in Charleston, SC, they work with individuals across the state of South Carolina, working to enable them to cultivate a new purpose and increase their well-being. For more information, please visit https://vantagepointfoundation.org/.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group (www.veteranshelpgroup.com) is a national advocacy business that focuses exclusively on getting veterans and their families the disability benefits they deserve. The group serves across all 50 States and is actively involved in partnering and supporting non-profits that empower veterans.

