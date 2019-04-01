Veterans with Visual Impairment Rediscover Freedom of Sports

Marvin, who gradually lost vision as a result of glaucoma, tried goalball. Using an audible ball containing metal bells inside heavyweight rubber, warriors focused on their ear-hand coordination to compete against other teams of four. The game is played competitively around the world.

With such adaptations, service-related injuries are no longer restrictions, but instead serve as gateways to each warrior's new mission in life.

"I really enjoyed the coming together, in addition to the game itself," Marvin said. He traveled from North Carolina with his wife to participate in the clinic in Orlando, Florida. Marvin retired in 2014 after serving in the Army for 28 years.

"You get to meet people who have the same condition and the same challenges you have."

In addition to goalball, he tried football and tennis. Marvin explained: "You hit the ball and listen for the beat; then run toward the beat."

Wounded warriors with various physical injuries can participate in WWP adaptive sports.

Physical and mental wellness play important roles in a warrior's recovery process. This clinic was part of WWP's adaptive sports program, designed to connect some of the most seriously wounded veterans with adaptive equipment, sports, and exercise routines that are specialized for each warrior's unique needs. After each clinic, warriors receive tools and assistance to continue improving their new skills at home in their communities, where they can take part in competitions or join adaptive sports teams.

