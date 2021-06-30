Veterinary Innovation Summit + NAVC Media eCommerce Summit To Take Place August 27- 29 In Kansas City

"Consumers are driving change and innovation within the veterinary and pet industry now more than ever." Tweet this

"Consumers are driving change and innovation within the veterinary and pet industry now more than ever," said NAVC CEO, Gene O'Neill. "The Veterinary Innovation Summit + NAVC Media eCommerce Summit brings the most innovative and creative minds together, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of veterinary medicine and a look at new technologies and breakthroughs in animal medicine that are impacting the profession."

Traditionally held as two separate events, this year, for the first time, these events will be hosted together, marking the merger of separate veterinary and pet segments into a single omnichannel market. The August Summit also includes a Startup Pitch Competition that will recognize new, innovative companies in the industry.

Speaker and Session Highlights:

Keynote Speaker: Richard Susskind , President, Society for Computers and Law

" The Future of Professions/How Technology Will Transform the Work of Human Experts."

, President, Society for Computers and Law " Heidi Sirota , Chief Pet Officer, Nationwide Pet Insurance

"Democratizing Pet Ownership by Improving Access to Prescription Medications."

, Chief Pet Officer, Nationwide Pet Insurance David Haworth , DVM, PhD, President, Vidium Animal Health

"The Coming 'Omics' Revolution in Veterinary Medicine - Glimpsing the Future."

, DVM, PhD, President, Vidium Animal Health David Sprinkle , Research Director, Packaged Facts & MarketResearch.com Publishing

"The Pet Population Reset in Wake of COVID-19."

, Research Director, Packaged Facts & MarketResearch.com Publishing Eleanor M. Green , DVM, DACVIM, DABVP, Senior Advisor and Consultant, Animal Policy Group

"Convergence of Frontiers in Veterinary and Human Healthcare."

, DVM, DACVIM, DABVP, Senior Advisor and Consultant, Animal Policy Group Kerry O'Hara , PhDc, President of APG | O'Hara Research & Analytics

"COVID-19 Impact and Implications for the Animal Health Industry."

, PhDc, President of APG | O'Hara Research & Analytics Ainsley Bone , DVM, MBA, Senior Veterinary Communications Manager, Professional Engagement Team, Nestle Purina PetCare

John Dillon , Founder & CEO GuardianVets

"Lessons Learned at the Intersection of Telehealth and eCommerce"

Click here to explore the Veterinary Innovation Summit and NAVC Media eCommerce Summit full program.

Startup Exhibit Pitch Competition:

During the event, 14 companies will be accepted into the Startup Exhibit program and 10 to the Emerging Companies program. Of these, three startups will be pre-selected to participate in the Startup Exhibit Pitch Competition that will take place August 28. These three finalists will compete for cash prizes totaling $10,000. The deadline to apply for the Startup Exhibit and Emerging Company Competition is July 6. Click here for criteria and other details: Startup Exhibit Pitch Competition.

The Veterinary Innovation Summit + NAVC Media eCommerce Summit is hosted annually by the Veterinary Innovation Council and the NAVC. To learn more about the Veterinary Innovation Council, visit https://navc.com/vic.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community

