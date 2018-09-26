VETS Indexes announces 2018 Military Times Best for VETS Index

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce the selection of 44 US listed public companies to the 2018 Military Times Best for VETS Index. We welcome eight new index constituents and, congratulate the continued dedication of the 36 companies maintaining their position within the index. Congratulations to all these firms for their ongoing commitment to veterans and their families. Added this year are: Boeing, CACI International, Capital One, Comcast NBCUniversal, Humana, ManTech, Marsh & McLennan and Perspecta.

These new entrants join the index with returning firms: Accenture, Amazon, AT&T, Bank of America, Booz Allen Hamilton, CDW, Citi, DaVita, Dominion Energy, DXC Technology, Eaton, Exelon, Express-Scripts, First Data, General Electric, General Motors, Hilton, Hormel Foods, JPMorgan Chase, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Merck, Progressive, Prudential, Schwab, Southern Company, The Home Depot, Travelers, U.S. Bank, Union Pacific, United Rentals, Verizon, Walmart, Waste Management, Werner Enterprises, and Xcel Energy.

Designed by VETS Indexes in partnership with the Military Times, this equity index measures the performance of those U.S. publicly traded companies selected from the Military Times annual rankings of the "Best for Vets: Employers". Being selected to this index has four key requirements:

Named to Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list consecutively for the last 3 years Publicly traded Have a market capitalization greater than $200 million at the time of inclusion Greater than $1 million in average daily traded dollar volume

The Index Methodology and most recent quarterly Fact Sheet may be found on our website at: VETSIndexes.com/Indexes-VETSX/

"As a Marine Corps veteran, I am proud to demonstrate that companies who hire and professionally develop our brothers and sisters in uniform benefit tremendously in their enterprise value," said Karl Snyder, Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist of VETS Indexes.

VETS Indexes is built on the premise that companies who consistently employ, develop and support our military veterans reap the benefit of their specialized skill sets, mission-critical approach and strategic training to achieve greater enterprise performance.

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is an independent provider of custom indexes within the Environmental, Social and Governance arena. Drawing on deep and broad industry experience, we construct and disseminate thematic impact indexes for investors, exchanges and asset managers which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products.

As the world's first resource for US Military Veterans' themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission critical mindset, unique skill sets and specialized training that US Military Veterans bring to the workplace. Our Mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support the wellness of our Military Veterans and their families.

"SERVING THOSE WHO SERVED" - VETS Indexes provides a social impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

