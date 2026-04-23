Vets Pets To Open Fifth Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital in Raleigh's North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina-based cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, today announced plans to open Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital at North Hills in early summer. Located at 3700 Six Forks Road, the hospital will be the fifth location in the Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital family and will be led by Jake Clements, DVM.

North Hills is one of Raleigh's fastest-growing areas, and with that growth has come a need for more veterinary care options. Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital at North Hills will bring full-service companion animal medicine to a part of the city where demand continues to outpace availability.

The Oak Heart family of hospitals includes locations at South Saunders, Dixie Trail, Longview, Person Street, and now North Hills. Oak Heart Veterinary Hospitals provide complete medical care, diagnostic services, comprehensive dentistry with digital radiography, boarding, doggie daycare, grooming, and training. The South Saunders location also offers emergency and urgent care services for the community.

Dr. Clements grew up in Poolesville, Maryland, and earned his veterinary degree from the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine. He fell in love with Raleigh during vet school and decided to stay. Dr. Clements has been practicing at Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital at Longview since 2023, where his focus on building long-term relationships with clients and working with owners to optimize patient care made him a natural choice to lead the new location.

"Our mission at Oak Heart has always been to provide complete, affordable veterinary care that families can rely on," said George Ghneim, DVM, Partner at Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital. "The North Hills area is growing fast, and we want to be there for the pet families moving in. Dr. Clements is a great fit to lead this hospital."

"It's pretty cool to see how far Oak Heart has come," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Five locations is a testament to the care Dr. Ghneim and his team provide every day. North Hills is a natural next step, and we are excited to serve more families in the Triangle."

Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital at North Hills is expected to open in early summer and will host a grand opening event on Saturday, June 27, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. To learn more, visit oakheartvet.com.

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Ghneim, or Vets Pets CEO Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower at [email protected] or 252.237.1375.

SOURCE Vets Pets