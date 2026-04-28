Vets Pets Expands Wilson Veterinary Hospital with Additional Location

WILSON, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina-based cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, today announced plans to open Wilson Veterinary Hospital - West this summer. The new location, situated on Raleigh Road Parkway West, will be a second home for one of eastern North Carolina's most established companion animal practices and will be led by Carrie Raymond, DVM, a veterinarian who has spent her entire career at Wilson Veterinary Hospital.

Dr. Raymond was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and attended the College of William & Mary on a basketball scholarship before heading further south to earn her veterinary degree from the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine. She graduated in 2003, joined Wilson Veterinary Hospital right away, and never left. Over more than two decades, she has built deep relationships with the families and pets she serves, with clinical interests in internal medicine, dermatology, and behavior.

"Wilson has been my professional home for over twenty years," said Dr. Raymond. "I've watched families grow up with their pets here. Leading this new location is a chance to bring that same care to more of the community, and I'm excited to build something new while staying close to the people and place I love."

James Lupton, DVM, who has led Wilson Veterinary Hospital as partner, will continue in that role at the original location. The two hospitals will operate under a shared standard of care, offering a full range of services for dogs and cats including preventive wellness, vaccinations, diagnostics, dentistry, and surgery.

"Dr. Raymond has been a cornerstone of this practice for as long as most of our clients can remember," said Dr. Lupton. "There's no one better to carry what we've built into a new part of Wilson."

Wilson Veterinary Hospital – West reflects how Vets Pets grows with purpose. We invest in experienced local veterinarians and expand access to care in communities where the need is clear, bringing services closer to the people and pets who rely on them.

"Wilson Veterinary Hospital has served this community for more than 50 years," said Steve Thomas. "This new location helps us meet growing demand in our hometown. With Dr. Raymond leading, someone who has spent her career caring for these families, it reflects what Wilson Vet means to this community."

For more information or to schedule an interview with Vets Pets CEO Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower at [email protected] or 252.237.1375.

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Vets Pets