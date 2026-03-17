VEVOR Celebrates Global Flagship Store Opening in Houston with Houston Rockets, Redefining Hands-On Retail Experience

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, home improvement leader VEVOR celebrated the grand opening of its first global flagship store in Houston, marking a major step from a digital-native brand to an omnichannel, experience-driven retail presence. Houston Rockets player Josh Okogie joined the celebration, adding to the excitement as the launch attracted a vibrant mix of local residents, DIY enthusiasts, content creators —including renowned automotive YouTuber ChrisFix — and brand partners, signaling a new chapter in how VEVOR brings its mission from online platforms into real-world experiences.

VEVOR Houston Grand Opening: Crowds gather outside the new flagship store as automotive influencer ChrisFix joins the ribbon-cutting ceremony VEVOR Houston Grand Opening Houston Rockets mascot "Clutch" greets young fans inside the new VEVOR flagship store, celebrating the brand's partnership with the local NBA team.

Rockets Star Appearances Bring Sports Excitement to DIY Fans

The event's excitement reached its peak when Houston Rockets player Josh Okogie joined fans for interactive challenges, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities. Cheers erupted each time he completed a challenge, while laughter and applause filled the store as families captured memorable moments.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Rockets mascot Clutch the Bear entertained visitors with playful antics, delighting both kids and adults. The presence of the Rockets, combined with hands-on DIY experiences, highlighted VEVOR's commitment to connecting with local communities. It showcased how the brand brings together sports, creativity, and interactive engagement to inspire Houston's home creators.

The collaboration with the Houston Rockets reflects a shared spirit of performance— on the court and at home. On the court, the Rockets pursue success through teamwork and execution. At home, VEVOR empowers creators with professional-grade tools engineered to perform when it matters most. By partnering with a team known for its energy, teamwork, and strong local pride, VEVOR reinforces its mission to help individuals take their projects to the next level—blending community engagement with the creativity and hands-on spirit of DIY culture.

Hands-On Experience and Opening Promotions Draw Enthusiastic Crowds

Alongside the interactive experiences, VEVOR's grand opening featured a range of special promotions that drew eager crowds. Visitors explored the store, taking advantage of limited-time discounts, exclusive member offers, and opening-day deals, creating a lively atmosphere that reflected strong interest in the products. Shoppers actively tested tools, filled their carts, and shared ideas, turning the store into a dynamic hub of activity.

Designed around hands-on engagement, the Houston flagship offers interactive zones where visitors can pick up tools, test grips, feel their weight, and experience performance firsthand. From power tools and storage solutions to outdoor gear and home hardware, the store encourages exploration, learning, and inspiration, bringing VEVOR's commitment to professional-grade tools and immersive experiences fully to life.

"We want this space to be more than a store," said VEVOR Brand Director Gavin Wu. "It should be a place where people linger, connect, and share. Partnering with the Rockets — a team that embodies Houston's energy and pride — was also our way of showing that this store belongs to the community. At VEVOR, we believe that tools exist to empower people, and the store should serve the community."

With Houston as its first footprint, VEVOR plans to expand more community-driven, experience-focused spaces across the U.S. and globally—fueling DIY culture and giving home creators the confidence and tools to bring their visions to life.

Beyond retail, VEVOR is also building a broader program of community initiatives, from home improvement workshops to neighborhood improvement projects—because a brand that sells tools should also help people use them.

And Houston is just the beginning. With the flagship store as its foundation, VEVOR is committed to bringing the same hands-on, community-first retail experience to more American home creators — both online and offline.

The Houston flagship is now open—step inside, get hands-on with tools, ignite your creativity, and join a community where every home creator can turn ideas into reality. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a weekend DIYer, VEVOR is where inspiration meets action.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a global home improvement brand that empowers home creators, who actively reshape living spaces to express their inner pursuits, finding joy in turning visions into reality with their own hands to upgrade spaces with pro-level gear at fair prices. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, VEVOR delivers uncompromised quality through vertical integration — combining precision engineering with the joy of making.

Founded in 2007 as an eBay seller, VEVOR began selling on Amazon in 2013 and launched vevor.com in 2020. The brand unveiled its refreshed identity in 2025. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, with a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of over 15,000 products spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions.

The brand's promise is built on four pillars: professional-grade performance, unexpected value, complete home ecosystem coverage, and uncompromising quality. This commitment is reflected in its 90% customer satisfaction rate, supported by 24/7 assistance and a 30-day hassle-free return policy.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR