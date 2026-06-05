VEVOR Launches Five Summer Products at Houston Store, Bringing "Upgrade Firsthand" to Local Home Creators

Alongside the product launch, VEVOR officially introduced "Upgrade Next Door," a community partnership initiative with The Restoration Team (TRT), a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to neighborhood revitalization. Through the program, VEVOR will bring professional-grade tools directly into Houston communities to support practical home improvement projects for families who need them most.

Five Products Built for Summer Life in Houston

The five-product lineup targets Houston's most common summer frustrations — each born from real homeowner feedback. The VEVOR Commercial Ice Maker for backyard gatherings eliminates mid-BBQ ice runs with up to 120 lbs/day and no plumbing required. The VEVOR Stand Airless Paint Sprayer takes the guesswork out of fence and accent wall projects with smooth, even coverage for first-time users. The VEVOR Pro Press Crimping Tool puts hundreds in plumber fees back in homeowners' pockets, completing crimps up to 60% faster with 360° rotation. The VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump reclaims pool-side weekends with 6x filtration performance and minutes-only assembly. And the VEVOR Lawn Sweeper tackles overgrown yards 4x faster — no fuel, no battery, no noise. Together, they deliver on VEVOR's core promise: pro-level performance without the pro-level price.

Experience It Firsthand

The VEVOR Houston Store, located at 10951 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77070, serves as an immersive experience center where customers can touch, test, and compare every product in person — with trained staff on hand to demonstrate capabilities and answer technical questions.

"Houston is a city of builders, makers, fixers, and homeowners who take pride in improving the spaces around them," said Jalal Aburas, VEVOR Houston Store Manager. "This space is where customers can verify every tool before they commit — and where VEVOR can listen, support, and grow with the local community."

A Local Community Extension: "Upgrade Next Door"

As part of the Houston launch, VEVOR also introduced "Upgrade Next Door," a local community initiative with The Restoration Team.

"This launch is about making summer upgrades easier, more accessible, and more hands-on for Houston families," said Fiona Ng, VEVOR US Marketing Manager. "From pool care to yard cleanup and home renovation, these products are designed to help Home Creators take on real projects with greater confidence."

Trevor Barnett, Executive Director of The Restoration Team, added: "We know where the needs are, we know the families, and we know the challenges on the ground. This partnership means professional tools arrive where they can actually make a difference — in the hands of people who will use them to build something that lasts."

The initiative's first community projects are expected to begin in June, with TRT identifying local families and shared spaces where VEVOR tools can support tangible home and neighborhood improvements.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand dedicated to making pro-level tools and equipment more accessible to Home Creators. With a global catalog spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions, VEVOR helps people build, repair, upgrade, and create with confidence. The brand is built around a simple promise: Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price.

Event Details



What: VEVOR "Upgrade Firsthand — Summer Outdoors" Houston Launch Event — Five New Products & Upgrade Next Door Community Partnership Ceremony

When: June 2, 2026

Where: VEVOR Home Improvement Houston, 10951 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77070

Featured Products: VEVOR Commercial Ice Maker, VEVOR Stand Airless Paint Sprayer, VEVOR Pro Press Crimping Tool, VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump, VEVOR Lawn Sweeper

Community Partner: The Restoration Team (TRT)

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR